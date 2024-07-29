Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $221.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,374,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 66.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $228.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

