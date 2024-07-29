Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $221.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.57.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OLED
Insider Transactions at Universal Display
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,374,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Display by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 66.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Universal Display Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $228.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.