UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $569.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $581.50. The company has a market capitalization of $524.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

