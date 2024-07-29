United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $873.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $785.00 to $873.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $752.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $664.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

