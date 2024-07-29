United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Community Banks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

