UFP Industries (UFPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFPI opened at $128.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $130.54.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

