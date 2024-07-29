Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $600.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.31.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $590.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.37 and its 200-day moving average is $457.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total transaction of $1,242,095.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,241 shares of company stock worth $10,201,740. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,987,000 after buying an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,259,000 after buying an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

