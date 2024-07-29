Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSTP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 721.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 159,149 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 239,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. 2,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.