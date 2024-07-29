Transcendent Capital Group LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. 1,661,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.