Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 0.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $94.29 and last traded at $92.83. 469,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,110,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.43.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.59.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.