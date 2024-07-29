TiraVerse Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TiraVerse has a market cap of $38.99 million and approximately $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TiraVerse’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TiraVerse is tiraverse.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00038992 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

