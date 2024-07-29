Timothy (Tim) Martin Sells 1,361,000 Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.56), for a total value of £10,057,790 ($13,008,005.69).

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:JDW traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 746.50 ($9.65). The company had a trading volume of 153,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 756.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 770.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £922.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.50 ($11.15).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JDW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.96) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.22) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

