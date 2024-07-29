Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 6,795,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 25,557,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
