Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $476.01 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $476.01 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00040935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,629,618,851 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

