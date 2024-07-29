The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in July

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

SCVPF remained flat at $6.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Siam Cement Public has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

