The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.26. 178,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $153.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

