The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,013. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

