The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,659. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $235.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

