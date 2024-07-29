The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $109.79. 480,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,641. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

