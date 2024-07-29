The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.70.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

