The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after buying an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $55,543,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after buying an additional 941,193 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.90. 1,518,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

