TFI International (TSE:TFII) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$221.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$217.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on TFI International
TFI International Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. In other TFI International news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. 5.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.