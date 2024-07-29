TFI International (TSE:TFII) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$221.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$217.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.38.

TFII traded down C$2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$210.49. 150,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$195.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$195.71. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$144.42 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The stock has a market cap of C$17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. In other TFI International news, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. 5.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

