TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.92

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$83.92 and last traded at C$83.49, with a volume of 30374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.70.

TVK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares set a C$89.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of C$214.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. Also, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$4,082,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,589,738. Company insiders own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

