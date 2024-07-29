TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 5%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.20. 6,291,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 20,058,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WULF. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.86 million. Equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.