Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.57.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

TGT stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

