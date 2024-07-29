Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Tanger has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 127.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tanger has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

