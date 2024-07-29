Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Down 7.8%

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05). Approximately 306,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 355,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.37 ($0.06).

The firm has a market cap of £8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of -2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

