SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 824 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.77. 1,347,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

