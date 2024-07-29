SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,364,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $3.58 on Monday, hitting $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average is $205.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.