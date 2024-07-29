SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,676 shares of company stock valued at $61,236,478 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $8.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,416,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,362,548. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

