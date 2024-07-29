SVB Wealth LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.29. The company had a trading volume of 641,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $235.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

