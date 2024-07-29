Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 0% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,451.17 or 1.00006249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023888 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

