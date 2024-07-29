StockNews.com Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $197.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

