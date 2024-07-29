StockNews.com Lowers Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NYSE CIM opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

