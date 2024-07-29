StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
AGRX stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.00.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Articles
