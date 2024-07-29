StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.