StockNews.com Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.98. Radware has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

