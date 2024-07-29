StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $418.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Articles

