StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $418.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.44.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.