STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.56.

NYSE:STM opened at $33.99 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 374.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

