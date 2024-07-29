Stifel Nicolaus Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $900.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $842.22.

NOW opened at $827.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $744.03 and a 200 day moving average of $751.55. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $850.33. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

