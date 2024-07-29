Stephens Raises Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $26.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,015.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.