Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,747,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 5,983,395 shares.The stock last traded at $16.92 and had previously closed at $17.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.