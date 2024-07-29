Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $95.90 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $95.90 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,363.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00613216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00105365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00238006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00068573 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,632,538 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

