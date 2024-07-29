Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-$7.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.370 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.4 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.66. 2,836,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

