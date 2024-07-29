Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

SPOT traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.10. The stock had a trading volume of 96,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,295. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. HSBC boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.