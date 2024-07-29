Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,464,172 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 523,503 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.92% of Southwest Airlines worth $684,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

