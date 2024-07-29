South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $13.98 during trading hours on Friday. 11,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.37.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

