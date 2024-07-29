Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.01 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.