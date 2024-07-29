Sleepless AI (AI) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $72.61 million and $13.90 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.53461367 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $18,034,959.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

