Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.80 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

