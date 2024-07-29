Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SILXY traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.09. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.29. Silex Systems has a 12 month low of C$9.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.45.

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

