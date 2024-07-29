Short Interest in West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Declines By 38.5%

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCZC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05.

Get West Coast Community Bancorp alerts:

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.